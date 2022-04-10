Eight booked for vandalising stalls in Dharwad

The rural police here on Sunday booked eight persons for allegedly vandalising a stall run by Nabisab, a trader, at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the city outskirts.

“The police booked eight persons based on a complaint filed by Nabisab,” Superintendent of Police P Krishnakanth told DH.

The JD(S) workers visited Nabisab and handed over Rs 10,000 announced by their leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Youth Congress National President B V Srinivas and State President Mohammed Nalpad visited Nabisab’s stall. They announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 each to the four traders whose stalls were vandalised. They accused the government of indirectly supporting activists of Hindu outfits to carry out such acts.

Citizens’ for Harmonious Karnataka, a forum of litterateurs and social activists, condemned the incident asking the administration to ensure peace and harmony. They sought stern action by the police.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called upon the public to maintain communal harmony.

“It is wrong to treat all Muslims on the same lines. None should spread hatred,” he said adding,” The government opposes such acts.”

Nabisab expressed gratitude for the moral and financial support he received.

“I earn around Rs 2,000 a week to run my family. I can manage this due to the blessings of Anjaneya,” he said.

