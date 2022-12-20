Eight held for creating fake documents to get govt jobs in Karnataka

The Kote police have arrested eight persons, including a superintending engineer for allegedly creating fake documents for government jobs in Bescom on compassionate grounds.

The police said the suspects are S T Shanthamallappa, superintending engineer, Bescom, South Zone, L Ravi, assistant officer, H C Prem Kumar, office assistant, C K Faizan Mujahid, a job aspirant, V Veeresh, C Raghukiran, Harish, M R Shivaprasad. J Rakshith and O Karthik, two other suspects, are still at large.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they collected between Rs 35 lakh and 40 lakh from each candidate.

Mujahid had submitted an application to Bescom seeking a job on compassionate grounds. He had enclosed a document claiming that his brother C K Mohammad Shaikh, a Bescom staffer, was electrocuted while on duty. Bescom deputy accounts officer grew suspicious as the number of applications seeking jobs on compensatory grounds was increasing from the Chitradurga district. He verified documents thoroughly which brought the scandal to light, said SP K Parashuram.

Verification of documents revealed that a person named C K Mohammad Shaikh never served in the district. The police registered a case against C K Mohammad Shaikh and interrogated him. The investigation has revealed that six persons got jobs in Bescom based on fake documents in the last two years.