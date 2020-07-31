Eight more Covid-19 fatalities in Dakshina Kannada

Coronavirus deaths in Dakshina Kannada district continue to surge, with the district administration recording eight more fatalities in the past two days, thus taking the tally to 150. The district has recorded deaths daily since July 1. A majority of the deaths are due to comorbid conditions.

Among the victims, was a 36-year-old woman from Puttur suffering from refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, septic shock, renal failure, who failed to respond to the treatment and died on July 28, according to officials. Her swab test was confirmed that she was Covid-19 positive.

The others virus-related deaths include a 60-year-old woman from Mangaluru suffering from refractory hypoxemia respiratory failure, who died on July 29, a 60-year-old woman from Davangere with acute respiratory infection, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension who also died at a private hospital on July 29, a 57-year-old man with symptoms of refractory hypoxemia/refractory, ARDS, renal failure, acute coronary event, who succumbed to the virus on July 29, a A 75-year-old man from Mysuru suffering from asthma, high BP, pneumonia who failed to respond to the treatment at Wenlock Hospital, a 64-year-old man from Puttur, with symptoms of refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, a 52-year-old man from Mangaluru with symptoms of acute coronary event, pulmonary thromboembolism who also died on July 29.

An 87-year-old woman from Mangaluru with symptoms of refractory hypoxemia /refractory ARDS along with Covid-19, was admitted to a private hospital on July 18 and died on July 29.

198 fresh cases

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada district recorded a total of 198 fresh cases, taking the tally to 5,509. Of the positive cases, 80 persons suffering from Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and 14 with symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), have been confirmed with Covid-19.

Twenty-seven infected are the primary contacts of the already infected persons, while the contact tracing of 73 persons is underway. Four persons with international travel history too have been confirmed with the virus.

On a positive note, 105 persons have been discharged on Thursday, thus taking the total discharges to 2,561 in Dakshina Kannada.