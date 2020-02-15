Eight people killed in bus accident in Udupi

A bus carrying 35 persons had a major accident killing eight persons, near Mala in Karkala rural police station limits.

The police sources told DH that the bus belonging to DB Travels from Mysuru was ferrying 35 tourist from Vital Records Company, met with a major accident when the driver lost control and hit the boulders in the curve at the stretch adjoining Dakshina Kannada border.

The travellers were on their way to Mangaluru from Kudremukh.

As many as seven died on spot and another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured have been rushed to various hospitals.