Elderly woman washed away in floodwaters

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Holehonnur (Bhadravathi Taluk),
  • Jul 24 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 23:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old woman has reportedly been washed away in floodwaters while she was walking on the waterlogged bridge near Hole Bhairanahalli in Holehonnur town in Bhadravathi taluk on Saturday.

The staff of Fire & Emergency Services Department is searching for the body.

According to police, the incident took place when Hanumakka, a resident of Agasara Beedhi in Holehonnur town, was heading towards the plantation. She lost her balance while crossing the mini-bridge constructed across a stream and fell off.

According to local people, she was washed away in the stream which was in full spate due to incessant rains in the region over the last two days.

Karnataka
Rainfall

