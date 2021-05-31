Elected representatives flayed for criticising DHO

The members of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, district unit, took severe exception against the people’s representatives for abusing District Health Officer Dr T Amarnath in a meeting recently.

In a press conference here, on Monday, Dr Devi Anand, President of Mysuru District Government Medical Officers Association, said, “The doctors are working risking their lives. But, the people’s representatives are defaming us. The representatives must cooperate during emergency situations rather than discouraging.”

It may be mentioned that District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar had charged the DHO with derogatory remarks, during a meeting recently. Even MP Pratap Simha and MLAs had charged the officer.

Dr Amarnath has not done anything wrong in distribution of medicines. But, a few people representatives defamed him in a meeting in front of district-level officials. The doctors are upset with the attitude of the people’s representatives, he said.

He also said that the doctors have threats at taluk and primary health care centres and the authorities have failed to give police protection.

He also threatened of launching a protest if the authorities failed to ensure safety of the doctors.