Elected representatives flayed for criticising DHO

Elected representatives flayed for criticising DHO

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 31 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 22:40 ist

The members of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, district unit, took severe exception against the people’s representatives for abusing District Health Officer Dr T Amarnath in a meeting recently.

In a press conference here, on Monday, Dr Devi Anand, President of Mysuru District Government Medical Officers Association, said, “The doctors are working risking their lives. But, the people’s representatives are defaming us. The representatives must cooperate during emergency situations rather than discouraging.”

It may be mentioned that District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar had charged the DHO with derogatory remarks, during a meeting recently. Even MP Pratap Simha and MLAs had charged the officer.   

Dr Amarnath has not done anything wrong in distribution of medicines. But, a few people representatives defamed him in a meeting in front of district-level officials. The doctors are upset with the attitude of the people’s representatives, he said.

He also said that the doctors have threats at taluk and primary health care centres and the authorities have failed to give police protection.

He also threatened of launching a protest if the authorities failed to ensure safety of the doctors.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dr T Amarnath
Mysuru
COVID

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 