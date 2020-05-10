'Elected representatives should not mislead people'

MP A Sumalatha, along with a team of officials, visited Jaginakere village in Santhebachahalli hobli in K R Pet taluk, where two Covid-19 positive cases has been reported, and instilled confidence among the villagers, on Sunday.

She stressed on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, and the importance of using masks, sanitisers and hand wash. The villagers complained that they were not being distributed any food kits, and how the people of other villages suspect them while accompanying the cattle to the veterinary hospital, because of two positive cases in the village.

Sumalatha assured supply of food kits and directed the tahsildar to deploy a veterinarian to visit the village. She explained that they need not fear as the samples of those in contact with the positive patients have turned negative.

Sumalatha offered special pujas to the Kalabhyraveshwara swami temple in Nagamangala taluk and also paid a visit to Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami and sought his blessings.

Speaking to reporters later, Sumalatha said, it is not right for the elected representatives to send wrong messages to the people about quarantine. The doctors, police personnel and the officials have been working hard to combat the virus. We should not overburden them, she opined.

Moreover, this is not the time to politicise the issue. It is wrong to say that Covid-19 spreads through quarantine centres. The people should be careful till a vaccination is discovered for the virus, she said.

Commenting on MySugar factory Sumalatha said, "In my opinion the factory should be resumed. It is not important whether it is run by the government or a private organisation. It should benefit the farmers. Only that is important. The farmers should be paid on time."

Sumalatha distributed food kits sponsored by Manmul at Thattahalli in the taluk. Later, she visited Sathenahalli, which is under seal down. The MP explained about the importance of maintaining social distance, when there was rush to receive kits.