Election Commission should not behave like a dictator: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday said the State Election Commission (SEC) should not behave like a dictator.

Eshwarappa had expected polls to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats in December but the SEC announced the reservation list.

Speaking to media persons, he said that most of them did not agree with the SEC's decision and the aspirants and the people have disgruntlement in this regard. "What was the necessity to announce the reservation in a hurry at a time amid Covid-19?" he asked.

The aspirants from various political parties will have to begin their preparations from now onwards. The people will frequent the residences of the aspirants demanding money for various reasons. Can the aspirants face the polls emptying their packets? the minister questioned.

The Karnataka government is ready to conduct a free and fair election. The party has already prepared. As the opposition parties will likely criticise BJP... we will not ask the SEC to postpone the polls, he said.

"Our appeal to the commission was not to begin the process now. As it has begun, nothing can be done," Eshwarappa told adding that there are talks that the reservation list is unscientific.