Election to Kotekar, Vittal TPs on December 27

The election to Kotekar and Vittal Town Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district will be held on December 27.

Out of the total 15,533 voters in Kotekar TP, 8,057 are women. There are 17 wards in the town panchayat limits. This is the second election after Kotekar was upgraded as town panchayat.

Out of the 17 wards, BJP had bagged 9 seats and had come to power in the previous term. Congress had won four seats, CPM -1, SDPI - 1 and independents - 2. The term of the council had ended a few months ago. The political activities have commenced after the announcement of the election in Kotekar.

Even in Vittal TP limits, the political activities have gained pace. The Vittal Town Panchayat had come into existence in 2015. The election will be now held for 18 wards. In the previous term, the council of the town panchayat had 12 seats and Congress had won six seats. The term of the previous council had ended in July and Bantwal Tahsildar Rashmi S R was serving as administrator of the TP.

Already, the BJP and the Congress have prepared a list of aspirants. With the change in reservation, a few of the previous councillors will either have to change their wards to contest or decide not to contest the election.

Though the Town Panchayat came into existence five years ago, the Urban Development Authority has not been constituted. As a result, the residents have to visit Mangaluru to get single site approval, the residents said.