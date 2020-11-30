Elections will be held for 230 GPs in Mandya: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said that Gram Panchayat elections for 3,797 posts in 230 GPs will be held in two phases - on December 22 and 27.

Addressing media persons here, on Monday, he said that the elections will be held in Mandya (46), Maddur (42) and Malavalli (38) taluks in the first phase. The second phase will be held in Pandavapura (23), Srirangapatna (21), KR Pet (33) and Nagamangala (27) taluks. The model code of conduct (MCC) is in place with immediate effect, he said.

The election notification will be announced on December 7 for the first phase and December 11 will be the last date for filing nominations. The polls will be held on December 22 from 7 am to 5 pm. In case of re-polls, it would be held on December 24.

The notification for the second phase would be issued on December 11 and December 16 will be the last date for filing nominations. The polls will be held on December 27 and re-polls if necessary, on December 29.

The counting of votes for both the phases will be held on December 30, from 8 am at the respective taluk headquarters, the DC said.

Out of 233 GPs, election would be held in 230, as the tenure for the remaining three is not yet to be completed. Makavalli in KR Pet taluk, Melkote in Pandavapura taluk and Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk will not go to the polls now.

The MCC will be in place from November 30 to December 31 up to 5 pm. In all, there are 12,47,466 voters, including 6,24,283 men and 6,23,089 women.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said, "600 history sheeters, identified from all GP limits, have been made to sign bonds that they will not indulge in any activity, that disturbs the elections. In all, 800 policemen and 450 home guards will be deployed for the election. If necessary, additional force would be deployed."