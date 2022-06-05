Electric scooter catches fire in Mangaluru

An electric scooter which was kept for charging in a house caught fire at K H B Colony in Bondel on Sunday.
Owner Jayaram had kept the vehicle for charging when neighbours heard a loud sound. The neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
Fire and emergency personnel from Kadri rushed to the spot. Sources said that the scooter was fully damaged. None were injured in the incident. A car parked a few meters away from the spot was also not affected.
The owner purchased the vehicle a few months ago.
