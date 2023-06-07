Elephant captured in Bandipur

The Forest Department officials captured an elephant, which was troubling the people of villages on the fringes of the forest, on Wednesday.

The jumbo had created panic among the residents of Kebbapura, Hundipura, Chowdahalli, Jakkahalli, Melukamanahalli and other villages on the fringes of the Bandipur forest.

The lone tusker used to raid crops on agricultural lands and also stray into human habitats, causing loss of property and also would attack people.

The villagers had staged an indefinite protest at Hundipura village recently, demanding the Forest department to capture the wild jumbo.

Forest officials and MLA H M Ganesh Prasad visited the spot and assured them that the elephant would be captured. The MLA wrote a letter to Bandipur Tiger Project Director P Ramesh Kumar and also higher officials, urging them to capture the lone tusker that was posing a threat to the people. After getting approval, the department launched an operation on June 2 and was successful in capturing it on Wednesday.

The department, with the help of tamed elephants --– Harsha and Dhananjaya from Dubare camp, Gajendra of K Gudi, BRT range, Parthasarathy and Jayaprakash of Rampura camp --- drone cameras and also sniffer dog Drona, were able to trace the rogue elephant and captured it after five days at Lokkare forest, under Kundukere range.

Bandipur veterinarian Dr Mirza Wasim and Dr Sadashivan of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu, were successful in darting the jumbo with tranquilisers and capturing it.

The elephant has been shifted to the Rampura elephant camp. Ramesh Kumar, ACF Naveen and RFOs of various ranges were present.