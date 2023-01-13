Elephant dies after falling into pit while being captured in Karnataka's Madikeri

Tusker dies after falling into pit while being captured

The 20-year-old male elephant had recently attacked farmers in and around the village

Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 13 2023, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 18:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 

A wild elephant died after falling into a 32-foot-deep cement pit while carrying out an operation to capture it at Athur Nallur in Kushalnagar taluk on Friday.

The 20-year-old male elephant had recently attacked farmers in and around the village and a man had died in the attack.

Elephant task force DCF Poovaiah said "After the elephant was tranquilized, it ran from the spot and accidentally fell into a 32-foot-deep pit. As a result, it suffered from internal organ failure and died on the spot. In fact, the elephant had lost sight in its right eye and could not notice the 32- foot cement pit. The post-mortem was conducted at Meenukolli and viscera will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for testing," he added.

Madikeri
Karnataka
elephant

