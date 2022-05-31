Elephant dies during operation in Kodagu; tranquilizer overdose suspected

A wild elephant died during an operation allegedly due to an overdose of tranquilizer at Marandoda village near Cheyyandane on Tuesday.

The forest department has been conducting an operation to drive wild elephants to the forest for the last two days.

The operation was held on Tuesday as well. An elephant herd was spotted in the afternoon. The forest officers wanted to capture a wild elephant and a tranquilizer was used for the purpose. The elephant collapsed and died after a few minutes.

The officials said that there could be an overdose of a tranquilizer and it might have led to a heart attack.

Senior officials of the forest department conducted a spot inspection.