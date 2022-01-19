Elephant dies of illness in Karnataka

An elephant that had strayed out of the forest and collapsed near Kudurehundi Halla near Hediyala village in the taluk succumbed on Wednesday.

The female elephant was provided treatment by the Forest department. Despite continuous treatment by veterinarian Dr Wasim on Tuesday, it failed to respond and succumbed.

The elephant was suffering from age-related illness, it is said. The carcass was buried at the same spot. Post mortem was conducted and the exact reason for the death will be known after the report is available, the officials said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravikumar, Hediyala Range Forest Officer Manjunath and others were present.

