Elephant electrocuted by plantation fence in Chikkamagaluru

A 28-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with the live wire of the fence of a plantation, at Galipooje near Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru, on Sunday.

The fence was deliberately charged with a high voltage electric current.

A case has been registered against the plantation owner Basavaraj. He has been arrested and was remanded in judicial custody, said DCF N E Kranthi to DH.

Bhadra Wildlife division veterinary doctor Dr Yashas conducted the post mortem.