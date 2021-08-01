Elephant electrocuted by plantation fence in Chikkamagaluru

Elephant electrocuted by fence in Chikkamagaluru

The owner of the plantation has been arrested

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Aug 01 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 21:46 ist
A 28-year-old male elephant was electrocuted at Galipooje near Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru, on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

A 28-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with the live wire of the fence of a plantation, at Galipooje near Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru, on Sunday.

The fence was deliberately charged with a high voltage electric current.

A case has been registered against the plantation owner Basavaraj. He has been arrested and was remanded in judicial custody, said DCF N E Kranthi to DH.

Bhadra Wildlife division veterinary doctor Dr Yashas conducted the post mortem.

