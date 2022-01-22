Elephant electrocuted in Karnataka

Elephant electrocuted in Karnataka

The farmers said the animal was killed as the electric wire fell on the ground and the farmer played no role in it

DHNS
DHNS, Yelandur (Chamarajanagar),
  • Jan 22 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 04:50 ist
An elephant, aged around years, was electrocuted after it came into contact with a live wire at a farm land in Gowdahalli in the taluk on Friday night. Credit: DH Photo

An elephant, aged around years, was electrocuted after it came into contact with a live wire at a farmland in Gowdahalli in the taluk on Friday night. The incident occurred at Mahadevappa’s farmland.  

Range Forest officer Lokesh Murthy visited the spot and said action would be initiated against the landowner. However, the farmers took severe exception against the statement and staged a flash protest.

The farmers said the animal was killed as the electric wire fell on the ground and the farmer played no role in it. No case should be registered against Mahadevappa.

