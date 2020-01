A female elephant was electrocuted as it came in contact with a live wire on the fence at an agriculture land at Tiganare village in Talwadi taluk on Tamil Nadu border on Thursday.

Farmer Rangaswamy had grown maize on his land. To prevent wild animals from destroying the crop, he had connected power to the fence illegally.

The female elephant, which had strayed into the region in search of food, died on the spot after coming in contact with the live wire on Thursday.