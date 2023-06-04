Elephant falls into lake near Kodagu, rescued

The forest officials rescued a wild elephant which had fallen into a lake at Karada in the taluk on Saturday.

A 25-year-old elephant had accidentally fallen into a lake in an estate while trying to quench its thirst. However, it could not come out of the lake. The labourers in the estate brought it to the notice of the forest department.

The forest officials rushed to the spot and made a path from the lake using an earthmover for the elephant to come out. The elephant, after coming out of the lake, charged at a jeep parked nearby. DCF Sharana Basappa said that about 30 staff were part of the rescue operation.