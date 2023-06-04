Elephant falls into lake near Kodagu, rescued

The forest officials rescued a wild elephant which had fallen into a lake at Karada in the taluk on Saturday.
A 25-year-old elephant had accidentally fallen into a lake in an estate while trying to quench its thirst. However, it could not come out of the lake. The labourers in the estate brought it to the notice of the forest department.
Also Read | Man trampled to death by jumbo in Karnataka
The forest officials rushed to the spot and made a path from the lake using an earthmover for the elephant to come out. The elephant, after coming out of the lake, charged at a jeep parked nearby. DCF Sharana Basappa said that about 30 staff were part of the rescue operation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on
NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP
Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests