Elephant falls into lake near Kodagu, rescued

A 25-year-old elephant had accidentally fallen into a lake in an estate while trying to quench its thirst

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Virajpet (Kodagu district),
  • Jun 04 2023, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 02:27 ist
The forest officials rescue the elephant which had fallen into a lake at Karada village in Virajpet taluk on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

The forest officials rescued a wild elephant which had fallen into a lake at Karada in the taluk on Saturday.

A 25-year-old elephant had accidentally fallen into a lake in an estate while trying to quench its thirst. However, it could not come out of the lake. The labourers in the estate brought it to the notice of the forest department.

The forest officials rushed to the spot and made a path from the lake using an earthmover for the elephant to come out. The elephant, after coming out of the lake, charged at a jeep parked nearby. DCF Sharana Basappa said that about 30 staff were part of the rescue operation.

Karnataka
elephant
Karnataka News

