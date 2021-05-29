Elephant found dead at MM Hills

The carcass of a wild elephant was found near Malapur village of Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

Forest department personnel on routine patrol found the carcass at the village under the Hanur buffer zone.

According to the officials, the elephant was about 60-year-old and was seen moving in the Hanur buffer zone for the last few days.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Bhagyalakshmi said that the elephant might have died five days ago. It appeared to be a natural death. The veterinarians conducted a post-mortem on the animal.