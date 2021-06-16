Elephant found dead near Tiger Reserve area

The carcass of a male elephant was found in the K Gudi range on Tuesday, at a distance of 100 metres from the Tiger Reserve area.

The range comes under the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve limits.

It is said that the tusker might have been around 10 years old.

There were no external injuries found on the carcass, according to Forest department personnel.

BRT Deputy Conservator of Forest G Santosh Kumar said, "Post-mortem has been conducted on the elephant. It is suspected that the jumbo might have died of excessive consumption of tender bamboo shoots, resulting in the accumulation of cyanogenic glycoside, and death. The viscera has been sent to the lab for testing", he said.