Elephant gets stuck in rail barricade, dies

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 03 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 22:14 ist
Representative image.

A 13-year-old tusker died as it got stuck between a railway barricade, near Nadadi village, Moleyuru Wildlife range, under Bandipur National Park limits, in HD Kote taluk, on Tuesday.

According to Forest department sources, the jumbo, which had strayed into the village, was returning to the forest, when it got stuck in the railway fence.

An elephant died in a similar manner a few years ago, under Nagarahole National Park limits, near Veeranahosahalli of Hunsur taluk. It may be mentioned that there were a few video clippings doing the rounds showing the jumbos getting stuck and even hitting the railway fences, at some places in Moleyuru and surrounding areas.

Veterinarian Dr D N Nagaraj conducted the post mortem, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravikumar and Range Forest Officer Puttaraju.

Dr Nagaraju said, it is common for the jumbos to cross the barricades, entering villages and returning to forest. However, due to recent rains, the soil had turned slippery. The jumbo might have slipped, and could not get up and died, he opined.

