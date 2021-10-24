Elephant goes on rampage, destroys crops

Forest department authorities managed to drive away the elephant into Nagarahole Reserve Forest

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Hanagod,
  • Oct 24 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 19:13 ist
A wild elephant that went on a rampage in Bharatavadi and Veeranahosahalli villages has destroyed crops, railway barricades, houses and compound wall of the Forest department's guest house.

The elephant entered Nagapur haadi Phase VI, but the villagers managed to drive it away. Later, the it destroyed ginger and other crops in a nearby village. The elephant also damaged the cattle shed and house of one Choudamma in Veeranahosahalli and also damaged the Forest department's guest house's compound wall.

However, the Forest department authorities managed to drive away the elephant into Nagarahole Reserve Forest.

elephant
Mysuru
Karnataka

