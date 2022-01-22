Elephant herd damage crops 

Elephant herd damage crops 

The elephants have been damaging crops at Kogodu, Siraguru, Kumbaarahalli and Anughatta

DHNS
DHNS, Belur (Hassan dist),
  • Jan 22 2022, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 04:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A herd of 23 elephants have been raiding coffee, banana, and areca nut at villages of Cheekanahalli Gram Panchayat limits for the last one week.

The elephants have been damaging crops at Kogodu, Siraguru, Kumbaarahalli and Anughatta.

The villagers alleged that though the matter was brought to the notice of the forest department officials, they were reluctant to take measures to drive away from the elephants.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
elephants damage crops
elephants

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 