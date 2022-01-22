Elephant herd damage crops 

A herd of 23 elephants have been raiding coffee, banana, and areca nut at villages of Cheekanahalli Gram Panchayat limits for the last one week.

The elephants have been damaging crops at Kogodu, Siraguru, Kumbaarahalli and Anughatta.

The villagers alleged that though the matter was brought to the notice of the forest department officials, they were reluctant to take measures to drive away from the elephants.

