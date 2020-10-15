Elephant herd strays into Belur town, damages crops

A herd of six elephants was spotted near a girls' PU college on Bikkodu Road in Belur town on Thursday.

Herds of elephants have been spotted at Bikkodu, Arehalli and Kasaba jobilis in the taluk in the last few days. However, another herd of six elephants has been moving in Kogilamane, Hirekoli, Bitravalli, Prasadhalli, Sanayashalli, and Mallapura villages, and is camping at Chikkalla in Belur. It has destroyed jowar, paddy and coconut crops.

A huge crowd thronged to watch the elephants. The Forest and the Police department personnel found it very difficult to control the crowd.

Range Forest Officer Yashmika Machamma said that the department has started taking measures to drive the elephants into the forest. The public should not trouble the elephants and cooperate with the department to drive them away safely, she appealed.

MLA K S Lingesh, who visited the spot said: "The elephants will be driven into the firest soon. I have directed officials to provide compensation for the loss of crops".