Elephant near Nagarhole killed as farmers open fire

Elephant near Nagarhole killed as farmers open fire

A herd of jumbos came out of the forest area for food during early hours

DHNS
DHNS, Hunsur (Mysuru dist),
  • Jan 28 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 02:02 ist
The ill-fated jumbo, aged around 20 years, collapsed as a bullet hit and died instantly at a site belonging to a farmer. Credit: Special Arrangement

A female jumbo died after a few farmers opened fire at a herd of jumbos to chase them away at Sulagodu village in Anechowkuru reserve forest area near Nagarahole national park in the taluk on Friday. 

A herd of jumbos came out of the forest area for food during early hours. The ill-fated jumbo, aged around 20 years, collapsed as a bullet hit and died instantly at an agricultural land of Revanna after the farmers opened fire, according to Assistant Conservator of Forest Sathish.

“The incident occurred about 500 metres away from the forest area. A complaint has been lodged and a search operation is on to trace the suspects,” he added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
nagarhole
human animal conflict
elephants

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 