Elephant spotted in Chikkamagaluru

Elephant strays into Chikkamagaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 02:03 ist
The elephant spotted at Erehalli at Erehalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk. Credit: DH Photo

Fear gripped the residents of Chikkamagaluru town on Monday morning with the spotting of a surprise visitor --- an elephant.

The elephant was found roaming around the premises of the Coffee Day Global unit office. The forest officials tried to drive the elephant away by bursting crackers and other methods.  The drive to chase the elephant continued till late at night.

From Chikkamagaluru, the elephant passed through Erehalli, silver tree plantation, Nallur kere to reach Mathavara.

"The elephant has moved around in the wee hours of Monday. The gate of a school was damaged," Mahesh of Erehalli said.

Assistant conservator of forest Muddanna said that the elephant would have strayed into the town from Belur and would have passed through Baskal and K R Pete. Now, the elephant is hiding somewhere at Mathavara. Efforts will be made to chase the elephant at night with the help of 50 men, he added.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
elephants
Chikkmagaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

 