Elephant strays into Chikkamagaluru

Fear gripped the residents of Chikkamagaluru town on Monday morning with the spotting of a surprise visitor --- an elephant.

The elephant was found roaming around the premises of the Coffee Day Global unit office. The forest officials tried to drive the elephant away by bursting crackers and other methods. The drive to chase the elephant continued till late at night.

From Chikkamagaluru, the elephant passed through Erehalli, silver tree plantation, Nallur kere to reach Mathavara.

"The elephant has moved around in the wee hours of Monday. The gate of a school was damaged," Mahesh of Erehalli said.

Assistant conservator of forest Muddanna said that the elephant would have strayed into the town from Belur and would have passed through Baskal and K R Pete. Now, the elephant is hiding somewhere at Mathavara. Efforts will be made to chase the elephant at night with the help of 50 men, he added.