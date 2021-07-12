Elephant strays into Chikkamagaluru

Fear gripped the residents of Chikkamagaluru town on Monday morning with the spotting of a surprise visitor --- an elephant.
The elephant was found roaming around the premises of the Coffee Day Global unit office. The forest officials tried to drive the elephant away by bursting crackers and other methods. The drive to chase the elephant continued till late at night.
From Chikkamagaluru, the elephant passed through Erehalli, silver tree plantation, Nallur kere to reach Mathavara.
"The elephant has moved around in the wee hours of Monday. The gate of a school was damaged," Mahesh of Erehalli said.
Assistant conservator of forest Muddanna said that the elephant would have strayed into the town from Belur and would have passed through Baskal and K R Pete. Now, the elephant is hiding somewhere at Mathavara. Efforts will be made to chase the elephant at night with the help of 50 men, he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals
Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods
Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid
Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra
Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry
Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak
Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13
US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have
3 tips for preventing heat stroke
3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage