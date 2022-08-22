Sakrebail camp elephants to be used to capture leopard

Elephants from Sakrebail camp to be used for leopard capture drive

The elephants will leave Sakrebail camp on Tuesday evening and arrive by Wednesday

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 22 2022, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 18:10 ist
A leopard crossing over Club Road and entering the Golf Course in Belagavi on Monday, August 22, 2022. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan informed that services of elephants from Sakrebail camp near Shivamogga will be used for leopard capture drive.

Charan informed reporters here on Monday that elephants will leave Sakrebail camp on Tuesday evening and arrive by Wednesday.

Also Read | Belagavi forest officials confirm leopard’s presence at golf course

"In the meantime, we shall continue drive to catch the leopard with cooperation of police," he said.

