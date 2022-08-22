Elephants from Sakrebail camp to be used for leopard capture drive

Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan informed that services of elephants from Sakrebail camp near Shivamogga will be used for leopard capture drive.
Charan informed reporters here on Monday that elephants will leave Sakrebail camp on Tuesday evening and arrive by Wednesday.
Also Read | Belagavi forest officials confirm leopard’s presence at golf course
"In the meantime, we shall continue drive to catch the leopard with cooperation of police," he said.
