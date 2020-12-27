Empty fuel tanker catches fire; major mishap averted

A petrol tanker caught fire after ramming against the road median, on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway, near Nagamangala, in Mandya district, recently. However, a major mishap was averted as the petrol tanker was empty.

The accident occurred near Tirumalapura Gate, in Bellur hobli, in Ngamangala taluk. The tanker was returning to Mangaluru, after unloading petrol, when it accidentally hit against the road divider and caught fire. The tyres of the vehicle were gutted.

The locals alerted the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.