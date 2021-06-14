Clean chit given to Mysuru MLA on encroachment charges

Encroachment charges: Panel gives clean chit to Mysuru MLA Sa RA Mahesh

DHNS
Mysuru,
  • Jun 14 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 04:02 ist
Mysuru MLA Sa Ra Mahesh. Credit: DH File Photo

The committee constituted to investigate the allegations against SaRa Choultry submitted a report on Monday stating that the said building had not been constructed on the Rajakaluve.

Regional Commissioner G C Prakash had ordered to conduct survey and to submit report after previous deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had alleged that Sara Choultry, owned by MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, is constructed on the Rajakaluve, near Datagalli Ring Road.

The committee, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjunathaswamy, comprises Deputy Director for Land Records G Seemanthini and Assistant Director H Manjunath. The committee submitted the report to the regional commissioner through the deputy commissioner.

