Engineer clears Rs 5.02 cr bill for work completed in 3 days; Karnataka HC seeks reasons for declining sanction

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to submit records based on which sanction for prosecution was denied against K Srinivas, a retired Executive Engineer at the Hemavathi Left Bank Canal (LBC) Division.

The engineer had issued a work order during the Covid-19 period for the construction of retaining wall and other works and cleared the bill for Rs 5.02 crore, after the contractor claimed to have completed the work within three days.

The petitioner Nagegowda is a resident of Krishnarajpet taluk in Mandya district. He moved the petition seeking to quash the state government order dated January 3, 2022, declining to grant sanction for prosecution. The petitioner stated that Srinivas had applied for an exemption under section 4(G) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act claiming that certain works had to be executed immediately. After securing exemption, he issued the work order in favour of one P K Shivaramu for the purpose of construction of retaining wall to waste weir halla, improvements to waste weirs and improvement to sluice canal of Hosaholalu Doddakere.

All these were done when the entire nation was clamped with lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic with effect from March 24, 2020. During the first lockdown, no government offices were open and no work was to be undertaken.

When his complaint before the Lokayukta was closed, the petitioner filed a private complaint and an FIR was registered. However, the state government declined to grant sanction on the ground that a similar complaint was pending before the Lokayukta.

The court observed that the bill was submitted on March 31, 2020, and the amount was immediately cleared on the approval of Srinivas.

“With the aforesaid facts, it further shocks as to how the competent authority has declined to grant sanction on the ground that a similar case is pending before the Lokayukta notwithstanding the fact that on the said date, the proceedings before the Lokayukta had already been closed. The 3rd respondent has not bartered away his money or the competent authority who has rejected sanction has not lost his money. What is bartered away is “public money”,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said and posted further hearing to April 5.