Engineer from Challakere in Ram Mandir technical panel

DHNS
DHNS, Challakere (Chitradurga district),
  • Jan 29 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 21:56 ist
Credit: DH

Prof T G Sitharam of Taluku village in the taluk has been a made a member of the Ram Mandir Technical Supervisory Committee of Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Sitharam is the only expert selected from Karnataka. A scientist working in the Prime Minister’s Office, who noticed his expertise in successfully completing a Union government project, has recommended his name to the Ram Mandir’s Technical Supervisory Committee. which has eight members. 

Prof Sitharam is a professor at IISc Centre in Guwahati, Assam. He completed BE in Civil Engineering in Davangere and obtained MS from IISc, Bengaluru. After pursuing PhD in Canada, he served as a professor in Texas, USA, before returning to India. He was a professor at IISC, Bengaluru and is the director of Guwahati IISc from the last one-and-a-half years. 

Ram Mandir
Challakere
Karnataka

