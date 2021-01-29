Engineer from Challakere in Ram Mandir technical panel

Prof T G Sitharam of Taluku village in the taluk has been a made a member of the Ram Mandir Technical Supervisory Committee of Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Sitharam is the only expert selected from Karnataka. A scientist working in the Prime Minister’s Office, who noticed his expertise in successfully completing a Union government project, has recommended his name to the Ram Mandir’s Technical Supervisory Committee. which has eight members.

Prof Sitharam is a professor at IISc Centre in Guwahati, Assam. He completed BE in Civil Engineering in Davangere and obtained MS from IISc, Bengaluru. After pursuing PhD in Canada, he served as a professor in Texas, USA, before returning to India. He was a professor at IISC, Bengaluru and is the director of Guwahati IISc from the last one-and-a-half years.