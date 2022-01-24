Enough of old faces, expand Karnataka Cabinet: Renukacharya to Bommai

As the mounting pressure on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Cabinet expansion became more evident, MLA & chief minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya stated that only old faces become ministers whenever the BJP comes to power in Karnataka.

“Why not new faces? Are we not eligible to become ministers?” he questioned.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence here on Monday, he said, “MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and I struggled to bring the BJP to power in Karnataka after dethroning the Congress-JD(S) government. Nobody knows our struggle.

“Even ministers don’t receive our phone calls when we call them to explain the problems of the constituency. Their personal assistants respond to the queries. This is the state of the MLAs,” he rued.

He said those who have become ministers many times must step down from their positions and allow young legislators to become ministers.

The State Cabinet must be expanded now rather than in March. “If necessary, I will meet BJP’s Central leaders in Delhi,” he added.

He also made it clear that MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and he have come together to ensure that new faces would get ministerial berths this time without fail.

“Our stand is not against the party or leadership,” he clarified.

On ministerial berth for state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, he said, it is the discretionary power of the party’s Central leadership to accord ministerial berth to him.

