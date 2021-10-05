Entry banned to BR Hill temple during President's visit

Entry banned to BR Hill temple during President's visit on October 6, 7

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj
  Oct 05 2021
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 01:33 ist
B R Hills temple. Credit: DH File Photo

The entry of devotees to BR Hill temple has been restricted on October 6 and 7 in the wake of President Ram Nath Kovind’s scheduled visit. The ban will not apply to digintaries attending the President’s event, DC said in a press release.

IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar inspected the helipad landing area and interacted with the department personnel on the security arrangements. SP Divya Sara Thomas, was also present. 

Prohibitory orders will be in place at Vadagere village — where the helipad has been constructed — B R Hill temple premises and Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences. Flying of aircraft, air balloons, buntings and banners is prohibited within a radius of 15 km around the college.

