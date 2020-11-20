Entry fee for Chamundi Vihar evokes mixed response

A section of regular strollers and joggers to Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarabad, are disappointed over the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for imposing entry fee to the stadium.

The department is collecting an entry fee of Rs 50 per month from the fitness freaks visiting the stadium. It has drawn flak from the visitors, who claim that the stadium is a public property.

Defending their move, the officials said, “The decision was taken by the district administration a few years ago, in the interest of the stadium.”

Mahesh Kumar, a senior citizen said that he has been visiting the stadium for morning walk since a decade and it is not fair to collect entry fee from them. “We would not use the stadium if we have alternative place. We pay tax and the stadium is developed in people’s money. It is not right to collect additional fee,” he said.

Indramma, a teacher said that hundreds of people visit the stadium to maintain good health as the stadium is convenient. “We hardly spend an hour in the stadium and the strollers do not use any equipment. Let them charge for using equipment, but, it is not good to impose fee on walkers,” she said.

However, a section of the people welcomed the move and claimed that the authorities can collect a nominal fee, maintain transparency and also ensure safety of the visitors.

Shashank, an engineer, opined that the authorities have invested a huge money on the stadium and it is not wrong to collect a nominal fee. But, the authorities should ensure safety of the visitors.

An officer said, “The decision was taken by the district administration a few years ago, but could not be implemented. Now, we are implementing the order.”

The department has invested Rs 4 crore on developing the synthetic track, which is used by the public. The department has been spending a huge amount on the maintenance of the stadium and Rs 50 is nominal, he defended.

The stadium also have other facilities and equipment for exercise. The public can also utilise the facilities by paying the monthly fee.