Entry to Hogenakkal falls restricted

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, the Cauvery river has swollen and the popular Hogenakkal falls is in full glory. However, the entry of tourists to Hogenakkal and other picnic spots had been banned in the wake of Covid-19.

Even if the district administration gave permission for tourism, the Palamadu bridge that was washed away due to floods two years ago, is yet to be repaired. Hence, tourists are not able to visit the view-point of the falls.

Hanur in-charge tahsildar K Kunal said, as safety measures need to be taken before making tourist places open to public, visitors are not being allowed to visit the spot. Certain norms would be introduced and the place open for the public, he said.