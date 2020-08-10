Entry to Hogenakkal falls restricted

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, the Cauvery river has swollen and the popular Hogenakkal falls is in full glory. However, the entry of tourists to Hogenakkal and other picnic spots had been banned in the wake of Covid-19.
Even if the district administration gave permission for tourism, the Palamadu bridge that was washed away due to floods two years ago, is yet to be repaired. Hence, tourists are not able to visit the view-point of the falls.
Hanur in-charge tahsildar K Kunal said, as safety measures need to be taken before making tourist places open to public, visitors are not being allowed to visit the spot. Certain norms would be introduced and the place open for the public, he said.
Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China
Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask
Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash
Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor
140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran
The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions