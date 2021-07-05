Entry to Yellamma temple in Belagavi restricted

Even the shops around the temples are prohibited from carrying out any business

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 05 2021, 03:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 03:51 ist
Yellama Temple. Credit: DH File Photo

The restriction of entry of devotees to Renuka Yellamma temple in Saundatti of Belagavi district has been continued. The deputy commissioner issued an order to this effect on Sunday. Even the shops around the temples are prohibited from carrying out any business.

However, the daily rituals in the temple are allowed to be performed. A large number of devotees from Maharashtra visit Yellamma temple. Since Covid and Delta+ cases are still high in Maharashtra, entry to the temple is restricted.

However, other pilgrim centres and tourism spots across the state will be thrown open for public on Monday following the government’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines. Mysuru Palace will be open between 10 am and 5.30 pm. 

Belagavi
Karnataka
Temples

