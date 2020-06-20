Complaint against Amish Devgan for remark on Sufi Saint

Equal Rights Karnataka to file complaint against anchor Amish Devgan in Hubbali over Islamophobic remark

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubbali,
  • Jun 20 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 12:28 ist
Amish Devgan. Credit: Twitter

Equal Rights Karnataka has decided to file a complaint against news TV anchor Amish Devgan, with the Suburban Police Station in Hubballi within a couple of days, on charges of making disgraceful remarks against Hazarat Kwaja Garib Nawaj of Ajmer.

"Terming the Sufi saint as invader and looter is an effort to damage communal harmony and to spread Islamophobia mindset' said the organisation president S N Badiger.

Memoranda seeking action against Amish would also be submitted to Union and State governments, he added. Moulana Nayimuddin Ashrafi stated that the fight would continue till legal action is taken against Amish and he is punished.

