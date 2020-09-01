Eshwarappa, Shashikala Jolle test positive for Covid-19

Eshwarappa, Shashikala Jolle test positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 01 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 03:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Two more ministers, K S Eshwarappa and Shashikala Jolle tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I do not have any health problems. For now, based on doctors’ advice, I am undergoing treatment in hospital,” Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa said in a tweet, expressing confidence that he would recover soon “with all your blessings and wishes.”

Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle who tested positive for Covid-19 is in isolation at her residence in Examba town in Chikkodi taluk.

In a tweet late on Monday, Shashikala confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would remain in home isolation for 14 days.

She has asked her primary and secondary contacts to get themselves tested.

In the past, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested Covid-19 positive along with members of his Cabinet including Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Agriculture Minister B C Patil.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K S Eshwarappa
shashikala jolle
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 