Eshwarappa shouldn’t have written against CM: Mukhyamantri Chandru

Actor-cum -politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru said that it is not right on the part of the minister to write to the Governor against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

In a press conference here, Chandru said, “Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa should have approached the party high command in connection with the CM’s interference in RDPR department affairs. The CM should have suspended him from the cabinet.”

Speaking about the obscene CD issue in which former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is allegedly involved, Chandru said, “The CM is claiming that Jarkiholi will come out clean. The victim in the case has been claiming that she has no confidence in the investigation agency, Special Investigation Team (SIT). I suspect the role of the CM in connection with the case.”

“Politics is contaminated since the 1970s. Selfishness, misery and irresponsibility have increased and political leaders have lost moral,” he said.