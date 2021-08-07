Essential businesses remain open in Mangaluru as weekend curfew imposed in Dakshina Kannada district

Barring shops selling essential services, Mangaluru wore a deserted look amid the weekend curfew imposed in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The shops are allowed to stay open till 2 pm. Only a few of the city service buses were on the road. Buses continued to ply between Mangaluru and Udupi.

Streetside vendors were carrying out their business normally.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts have been set up in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act, he said.

Banks, post offices and other government offices were also open.

The Kukke Subrahmanya, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temples, however, remained closed for the devotees. A majority of the hotels, too, were closed as only takeaway food is allowed during the weekend curfew.

The police were seen strictly checking all vehicles at entry points to the city on Friday night itself with the imposing of night curfew.

Meanwhile, a large number of people had arrived at Wenlock Hospital in the city to get a jab.