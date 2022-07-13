Eviction drive: Street vendor attempts suicide in Sorab

Opposing the eviction drive carried out by the town panchayat at Aanavatti town of Sorab taluk on Wednesday, sugar cane juice vendor attempted to end life by consuming poison.

Veerabhadra (47), who runs a juice shop on the roadside in the town, attempted to take the extreme step. He was shifted to the taluk general hospital in Shikaripur after being given first aid in Aanavatti. Over 20 shops on the road side were cleared.

Despite appeals made by street vendors not to clear their shops, town panchayat officials stated that following the order from tahsildar that no shop must function in front of the hospital, it is being carried out.