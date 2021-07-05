Ex gratia to be paid to families of Covid-19 victims in phases: Karnataka minister

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Sunday said that Rs 30 lakh compensation, announced for the dependent families of the RTC employees who died from Covid-19 while on duty, would be paid in phases.

The KSRTC had announced the Rs 30 lakh compensation to the deceased staff during the first Covid wave, Savadi, also the deputy chief minister, told reporters.

“Scores of RTC employees have lost their lives to Covid-19 during the first Covid wave. The compensation will be given to the families of the drivers and conductors who died of Covid-19 while on duty. However, the corporation will take a call on providing the ex gratia to the family members of those staff who’d succumbed to virus while at home,” the minister clarified.