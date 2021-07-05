Ex gratia to Covid victims' families will be in phases

Ex gratia to be paid to families of Covid-19 victims in phases: Karnataka minister

The KSRTC had announced the Rs 30 lakh compensation to the deceased staff during the first Covid wave

DHNS
DHNS, Athani (Belagavi),
  • Jul 05 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 14:07 ist
Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH File Photo

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Sunday said that Rs 30 lakh compensation, announced for the dependent families of the RTC employees who died from Covid-19 while on duty, would be paid in phases.

The KSRTC had announced the Rs 30 lakh compensation to the deceased staff during the first Covid wave, Savadi, also the deputy chief minister, told reporters.

Also read: Karnataka reports 1,564 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in three-and-a-half months

“Scores of RTC employees have lost their lives to Covid-19 during the first Covid wave. The compensation will be given to the families of the drivers and conductors who died of Covid-19 while on duty. However, the corporation will take a call on providing the ex gratia to the family members of those staff who’d succumbed to virus while at home,” the minister clarified.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Laxman Savadi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
KSRTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 