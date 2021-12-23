Excise head constable dies in honey bee attack

Excise head constable dies in honey bee attack in Karwar

Recently, three persons injured seriously in the honey bee attack in Ankola bus stand

DHNS
DHNS, Ankola,
  • Dec 23 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 23:37 ist
Hasan Khan Kareemkhan. Credit: Special arrangement

A head constable of Excise department died on Thursday at Karwar district hospital a day after he was stung by a swarm of bees.

Hasan Khan Kareemkhan (45) was serving at excise inspector's office in Yellapur.

A swarm of bees attacked him at Ajjikatta near Ankola on Wednesday afternoon. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he breathed last on Thursday

Honey bee attacks are on the rise in the taluk. Recently, three persons injured seriously in the honey bee attack in Ankola bus stand.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karwar
Karnataka
Honey bee
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

 