Excise head constable dies in honey bee attack in Karwar

A head constable of Excise department died on Thursday at Karwar district hospital a day after he was stung by a swarm of bees.

Hasan Khan Kareemkhan (45) was serving at excise inspector's office in Yellapur.

A swarm of bees attacked him at Ajjikatta near Ankola on Wednesday afternoon. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he breathed last on Thursday

Honey bee attacks are on the rise in the taluk. Recently, three persons injured seriously in the honey bee attack in Ankola bus stand.

