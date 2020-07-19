Exclusive control room for cops to report Covid-19 infection

The police department has set up an exclusive control room for its staff and families to report the coronavirus infection.

Infected policemen can call up the control rooms to reach out for an ambulance or arrange treatment. The exclusive control room comes in the wake of more city policemen getting infected with Coronavirus.

A senior police official said city policemen can call the exclusive control room at 080-22942625 and 080-22943772. The control room is working under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Command Centre) Isha Pant.

Staff working at the control room said it began functioning from Thursday. It functions out of the fifth floor of the police commissioner's office and is working round-the-clock. Two policemen have been deployed to work in shifts.

The staff or their family members can call up the centre to report a Covid positive test report or symptoms. This will allow the police top brass to arrange for treatment, keep an account of the number of infections in the department, and ensure sanitisation or sealing of the respective police stations and the police quarters.