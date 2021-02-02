‘Exhibitors not ready to open single screen film theaters'

President of Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Federation R R Oudugouder said, “Unless sharing of the revenue is not decided on the basis of the audience present for each show, like in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, no film exhibition will be held in single-screen theatres.”

Speaking to media persons here, on Tuesday, he said, “Film theatres are suffering loss due to various reasons and the Covid-crisis is the mother of all problems. Even management of film theatres is complicated. We have discussed about the revenue sharing with the producers. We appealed to them that revenue sharing can be like in the neighbouring states. Until they agree to our proposal, we will not exhibit the films.”

“The revenue in multiplexes is on 50:50 basis. We do not need so much of the share. We need a share on the ticket cost,” he said.

“Before 2004, there were 1,800 single screen theatres in Karnataka. But, at present, they have reduced to 589. However, in Tamil Nadu; Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; and Kerala the number of single screen theatres are 2,100, 2,150 and 1,950. This is possible as the revenue sharing is based on attendance of audience,” Oudugouder said.

Federation vice-president M R Rajaram, said that they have retained the theatres with great difficulty, despite growing debts, due to the emotional attachment.

“Our problems have reached the critical stage. We are only waiting for the response of the producers. If they cannot come to an agreement, we will convert our theatres into commercial complexes,” he said.