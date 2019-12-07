Exorbitant delivery charges by LPG, FPS issues dominate

Complaints on exorbitant delivery charges by LPG distribution agencies and irregularities in fair price shops (FPS) flooded the phone-in programme of Food and Civil Supplies department, organised by Prajavani and Deccan Herald newspapers at Chamarajanagar, on Saturday.

Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director R Rachappa and other officials attended the programme. The callers alleged that the LPG agencies are collecting an additional Rs 40 to Rs 60 to deliver LPG cylinders at their doorstep.

Siddalingappa of Sindanapur in Gundlupet taluk, alleged that the personnel, who deliver the LPG cylinder, demand an additional Rs 60, claiming to be service charges. But, they fail to issue a bill for the money collected. He urged the DD to take action against the agencies.

Mahadevaswamy of Ramasamudra, Tej Bahadur Sharma of Kollegal and five other callers raised the same issue.

DD Rachappa assured of taking immediate measures and said, there is no provision to collect additional money in the name of service charge. No delivery charges are applicable for the minimum distance and the agencies can impose delivery charges if the consumers’ home is away and bills must be issued to the consumers, he said.

Irregularities in FPS

A few callers alleged irregularities in fair price shop (FPS) in rural areas. Nagaraju and Ramesh of Hanur taluk, Jadeswamy of Biligiriranga Hill, and Nagaraju of Male Mahadeshwara Hill alleged that the shop owners fail to open the shops regularly. Many shops open only three to four days a week.

Jayashankar of Kollegal demanded to install electronic weighing machines at FPS. Many shop owners cheat with traditional weighing machines, he alleged.

According to the officer, all FPS must be opened between 7 am and 12 noon and 4 pm and 8 pm, on all days, except Tuesdays.

Ration must be distributed between the 15th and 30th of every month. A few callers alleged irregularities in issuing ration cards.