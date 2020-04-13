Expecting central government to give some relaxation to industries: Jagadish Shettar

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar expected that the Union Government may give some relaxation like allowing industries to function but with some restrictions, even if the lockdown is extended for some more days.

"Representatives of industrialists have sought permission to run industries with some riders like engaging only 50% workforce and taking necessary precautions. I have conveyed this to Union industries and urban development ministers, and also to Union Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda," Shettar said.

As the Centre has collected our opinion, we expect that some relaxation would be given for industries to function, with a view to arrest further damage to the economy, he noted.

On woman's death

Shettar, who is also in-charge minister of Belagavi district, stated that an 80-year-old woman, who was a family member of a Covid-19 patient from Hirebagewadi, died due to cardiac arrest, as per primary information.

She breathed her last before she could be quarantined. Her throat swab is collected, for Covid-19 testing and her last rites would be conducted as per rules, Shettar said.

Since April 4, 17 Covid-19 positive cases are reported in Belagavi district, mainly due to those who visited Nizamuddin in Delhi, he added.