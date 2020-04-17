Expecting, nursing mothers, newborns, under Karnataka Health department's radar

Since the Covid-19 lockdown, expecting and nursing mothers and newborns in the district are being treated at home. Health workers are visiting them at home once a week, checking their weight, blood pressure and other parameters and counselling them. If there is a necessity they are being taken to doctors.

Asha and Anganwadi workers have given them numbers to call in case of emergencies. Because the district hospital has been turned into a Covid-19 hospital, expecting and nursing mothers and newborn children are being treated at Sridevi and Siddartha hospitals.

The treatment of people with common ailments coming to city hospitals is stopped. They have been asked to get treated at primary health centres. Police have been asked not to stop women in labour at check-posts.

Matrupoorna Scheme

Under the Matrupoorna scheme, expecting and nursing mothers were being given nutritious food in Anganwadis. Now this food is being delivered home to them. Rice, pulses, eggs, cereals and iron-rich nutrition enough for 25 days, is being delivered to them. The same amount of food is also being delivered to homes with children aged six months to three years and Anganwadi children aged three to six years.