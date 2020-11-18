Expedite NH-75 road works or face criminial cases: DC

MP Prajwal Revanna directed the authorities to expedite the works on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75.

Addressing the officials in Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here, the MP pointed out the worn out Hassan bypass road connecting Sakleshpur taluk, is causing inconvenience to the vehicle riders.

Taking the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Project director to task for the delay in works, Prajwal said, though the pothole filling works started on November 1, it is incomplete. It is not right to play with the lives of the people citing rain, Covid and other reasons.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish directed DySP to file criminal cases against the Project director, holding him responsible for the loss of lives during mishaps on NH- 75.

The MP pointed out that soil has been dug for road widening at Doddatappalu village. There are around 90 houses. What if there is a landslide due to heavy rains. Immediate steps should be taken to safeguard the houses. Caution boards should be installed on the stretch, he suggested.

The project director explained that the delay was due to incessant rain and contractor. Around 20% works have been completed and would be ready by March 2022.

Questioning the delay in elephant corridor project, the MP said, most of the farmers have stopped agriculture fearing their lands would be acquired. The Union government had also sanctioned Rs 50 crore for this. Now, it is said that it is not feasible. What is the solution for the elephant menace, he asked.

The DC explained that with the compensation of Rs 15 lakh per acre, the total requirement will be more than Rs 500 crore. Hence, the Task Force Committee has decided that the project was not viable.